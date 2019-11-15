Jefferson Forest student in custody for social media threat

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says a Jefferson Forest High School student is in custody for making online threats to the school earlier today. An alert was sent to parents early this morning about an alleged threat posted on social media. Staff immediately contacted the Bedford County Sheriffs office which identified the student. The message also stated that the person poses no direct threat to the campus.

NEWS RELEASE: This morning after receiving a report of an alleged threat posted on social media, Bedford County Sheriff’s school resource officers identified the person who allegedly made the threat. After a short investigation a Jefferson Forest High School student was taken into custody, off campus, and charged with making the threat. The juvenile was transported to the Lynchburg Detention Home. The investigation revealed there was no direct threat to the school.