Jerry Falwell Jr. Discusses Former Coach Turner Gill Joining Liberty in Diversity Role

Former Liberty University football coach Turner Gill is returning to Liberty in a non-football role as the executive vice president of diversity, development and inclusion. Gill spent seven years as Liberty’s coach and led the Flames to many key victories before retiring unexpectedly in 2018. Former Liberty and NFL wide receiver Kelvin Edwards has been hired as executive vice president of management efficiencies and diversity. Some black athletes have left the school recently, saying they’re upset at the racial climate on campus. President Jerry Falwell Junior discussed the issue on the MorningLine: