Johnson Health Center hosts children’s virtual book fair

This week the Johnson Health Center has teamed up with the Junior League of Lynchburg to collect new and gently used books for children up to the age of 12. All books received will go directly to pediatric patients and their families during their well-child appointments. Books can be dropped off at Johnson Health Center on Atherholt Road during business hours.

Here is the news release from the Johnson Health Center:

JOHNSON HEALTH CENTER

Virtual Book Fair in Partnership with Junior League of Lynchburg

Johnson Health Center, in partnership with the Junior League of Lynchburg, invites the community to join us in collecting new and gently used books for children ages birth-12 years during the week of November 9-13!

What happens during the first few years sets the stage for the rest of a child’s life. Spending time together while reading aloud helps to create strong parent-child bonds and promotes healthy brain development. Children that are read to more often have improved language and listening skills, experience stronger emotional connections to their loved ones, and gain a lifelong love of reading. Help us expand our community of readers!

All books received will go directly to pediatric patients and their families during their well-child appointments.

Books can be dropped off at Johnson Health Center, 2402 Atherholt Road, Lynchburg VA 24501, during business hours only (Monday-Friday 8am-5pm).