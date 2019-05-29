Juveniles in custody following police chase

May 29th, 2019

From Virginia State Police: At 9:30 a.m. a Bedford County Trooper attempted to stop a black Dodge Minivan for speeding, 61/45 on Hardy Road. The vehicle fled the traffic stop and turned into the public boat landing on Hardy Road. Several juveniles exited the vehicle, then the minivan broke through a cable to exit the parking lot and fled on Hardy Road toward Roanoke County.Roanoke County and Vinton units were able to deploy tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody. Two other juveniles have been charged in connection with the pursuit.No officers were injured.State Police also seized a handgun and $8,700 in cash.









