K-9 units conduct sweep at Jefferson Forest HS

January 25th, 2019 | Written by:

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office:  This morning the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with Bedford County School officials conducted a Safety and Security Operation at Jefferson Forest High School. Two Bedford County Sheriff’s K-9 deputies and their partners with the assistance of four other K-9 officers and their partners from surrounding law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation. These operations serve two purposes. One is to identify contraband on school premises. Secondly, they enhance the working relationship between the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Bedford County School officials in the event of an emergency in the schools. The results of the operation were negative.

