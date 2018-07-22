Kaine, Stewart trade barbs at first debate

(AP) The candidates in Virginia’s U.S. Senate made President Donald Trump a focal point as they sparred in their first debate. Republican Corey Stewart accused Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of hurting Virginia’s interests by reflexively opposing Trump’s agenda. Kaine said Stewart would blindly follow the president, particularly when it comes to the U.S.’s relationship with Russia. The pair debated Saturday at an event sponsored by the Virginia Bar Association held at the posh Homestead Resort in Bath County. The candidates clashed on a variety of issues like taxes, immigration and abortion. They also often traded personal jabs. Stewart said Kaine was “too weak” and “too liberal.” Kaine accused Stewart of repeatedly lying during the debate.