Kessler: UVA statement for “no trespass” warning is false and defamatory

April 30th, 2018 | Written by:

Photo: Jason Kessler Facebook

The main organizer of last summer’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville says the University of Virginia’s reasons for issuing a “no trespass” warning against him are both false and defamatory. The warning effectively bans Jason Kessler from UVA’s Charlottesville grounds. The school says Kessler has threatened many students — and targeted some with cyberbullying and cyberharassment. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

04-30 UVA-Kessler Wrap-WLNI-WEB

 

 

 

 









