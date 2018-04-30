Kessler: UVA statement for “no trespass” warning is false and defamatory

The main organizer of last summer’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville says the University of Virginia’s reasons for issuing a “no trespass” warning against him are both false and defamatory. The warning effectively bans Jason Kessler from UVA’s Charlottesville grounds. The school says Kessler has threatened many students — and targeted some with cyberbullying and cyberharassment. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

