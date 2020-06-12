Kroger to increase store hours Sunday

NEWS RELEASE: ROANOKE, Va. (June 11, 2020) – Starting Sunday, June 14, Kroger Mid-Atlantic will return to normal operating hours. Kroger Mid-Atlantic adjusted hours in mid-March to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores in Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio, will open at 6 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight. Customers can visit the Kroger website to view exact hours for local stores.

Pharmacy hours will not change. Fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Senior and high-risk shopping hours will remain for the time being, but will be extended from 6-8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday each week.

“The health, safety and well-being of our associates, customers and communities remains our top priority,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The expanded hours will allow for more social distancing of our customers. We will still utilize the same stringent sanitation requirements throughout our locations and ask that customers continue to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping.”

Kroger continues to take protective measures in stores, including:

Limiting store capacity

Enhanced daily sanitation, including cart sanitation

Plexiglass barriers at registers

Social distancing decals to encourage social distancing

Sanitizer stations throughout stores

Personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves and face shields provided for associates

Associate temperature monitoring

Continuing to expand curbside pickup and delivery services, as well as contactless payment solutions like Kroger Pay

Since the onset of the pandemic, Kroger Mid-Atlantic has directed nearly $450,000 to hunger relief efforts. A variation of product and cash gifts, the donations have gone to restocking food bank shelves, replenishing food pantries for seniors, ensuring children have access to meals since schools closed and more.