Ku Klux Klan holds recruitment rally at county courthouse

July 7th, 2019 | Written by:

HANOVER, Va. (AP) — About a dozen people wearing white Klan robes and waving Confederate flags held a recruitment rally Saturday outside a Virginia courthouse. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office tells newsoutlets that they received multiple calls about the Ku Klux Klan rally Saturday outside the county courthouse. But they said no laws were broken and no violence occurred.

The rally north of Richmond lasted about an hour. The Klan unit waived signs and held banners urging prospective new members to contact them. Hanover County Board of Supervisors Chairman W. Canova Peterson said he disagrees with the Klan but was pleased that things remained peaceful









