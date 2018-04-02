LADC provides $25,000 loan to help Grassroots Local Market open this summer

The Lynchburg Area Development Corporation is helping Grassroots Local Market with a $25,000 loan. The money is intended to help Grassroots’ long-standing plans to open this summer in downtown Lynchburg.

News release: Lynchburg Area Development Corporation (LADC) has committed a $25,000 loan to the Lynchburg Food Cooperative known as Grassroots Local Market. Jimmy Watts, President, George Vermilya, Vice President and Lyons Davidson, Treasurer, of LADC are long-time supporters of the community-owned grocery. The LADC Board released this statement regarding support of downtown cooperative, “Grassroots Local Market is a critical service needed to continue the successful development of Downtown Lynchburg. We are pleased to announce $25,000 in financing to assist Grassroots in opening this summer.”