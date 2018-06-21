Laid-off Northrop workers could be rehired by new contractor

June 21st, 2018 | Written by:

CHESTER, Va. (AP) – More than 300 Northrop Grumman employees at a Chester data center will be losing their jobs after the state ended its information technology services contract with the company.  But The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports those workers could have the chance to work for the new contractor. Science Applications International Corp. says it already has begun offering jobs to those employees. A spokeswoman says the company is committed to retaining all workers who want to “continue their work for the commonwealth.”  Fairfax County-based Northrop Grumman notified state employment officials it would lay off 348 workers because of the terminated contract.  The state’s 13-year, $2.4 billion contract ends at midnight on Aug. 17.

 









