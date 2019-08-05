Lakeside Drive to be closed six days at College Lake Dam

Lynchburg city crews will perform what is called “minor repair work” at the College Lake Dam this week, and that means Lakeside Drive will be closed between Moormans Road and Old Forest Road starting Tuesday. City officials expect Lakeside to reopen next Monday.

NEWS RELEASE: Beginning Tuesday, August 6, a portion of Lakeside Drive (between Moormans Road and Old Forest Road) will be temporarily closed to allow crews from the Department of Water Resources to perform minor repair work on the College Lake Dam. It is anticipated that this portion of Lakeside Drive will reopen by Monday, August 12. A detour route will be in place, and motorists are asked to obey all signage and use caution while traveling near the work zone. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the closed road during this time and must use the detour route.