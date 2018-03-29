Larry and Janet talk with Congressman Tom Garrett from the 5th District in Virginia

March 29th, 2018 | Written by:

PC: Congressman Garrett

The Morning Line talks the week’s “hot topics” with Congressman Garrett.

Congressman Tom Garrett (032918)

 









Janet's Five & Dine

