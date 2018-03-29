Larry and Janet talk with Congressman Tom Garrett from the 5th District in Virginia

PC: Congressman Garrett
The Morning Line talks the week’s “hot topics” with Congressman Garrett.
Congressman Tom Garrett (032918)
Jesus was 'drag king' with 'queer desires,' claims theology professor
Florida sheriff has heated standoff with reporter while trying to avoid media in wake of Parkland shooting
The Latest: Woman told police anger led her to spank child
Drew Barrymore and Courtney Love's crazy night out: 'My face is a backstage pass'
Arizona mom tried to blame someone else after kids found dead in car seats, police say
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public FileCopyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom