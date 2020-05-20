Latest: No new COVID-19 cases reported in Lynchburg region

According to numbers released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health, there are 763 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the overall total to 32,908. Over the same 24-hour period, health officials report there were 33 new coronavirus related deaths bringing the total number of dead statewide to 1,074.

Of particular local note, there are no new cases of coronavirus in the Lynchburg region. The VDH reports 75 confirmed or probable cases in Lynchburg, 25 in Amherst County, 24 in Appomattox County, 41 in Bedford County, and 13 in Campbell County for a total of 178.