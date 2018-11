A law center that represents low-income Virginians is challenging a state law that suspends the drivers’ licenses of residents who haven’t paid court costs for any court cases — not just driving offenses. The case goes before a federal judge this week. Attorneys filing the suit say close to one million Virginians have licenses suspended in whole or in part over failure to pay court costs. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

