Download the WLNI App
Mills Heating and AIr

Letters for Rush Limbaugh

Published February 5, 2020 | By Harrison Hartzog

We’ve received many, many requests asking for ways to reach out to Rush Limbaugh. If you would like to to send
Rush your well wishes during this difficult time please use this link. I know he would love to hear from his WLNI fans.

https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/special-notes-for-rush/

WLNI - Mel Wheeler, Inc.