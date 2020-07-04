Lexington will change name of Stonewall Jackson cemetery

Lexington City Council voted – after a four hour meeting yesterday – to change the name of the city-owned Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery. The meeting was done by Zoom because of social distancing, but that didn’t limit the amount of response. “We got both sides,” Vice Mayor Marilyn Alexander told WDBJ-7. “But the majority of people were for making a change. We not only received letters, but we had some people to actually speak.” “It’s important for people to know what it really feels like to live here and how we can be more inclusive of all our young people so that they can thrive here,” Alexander explained.