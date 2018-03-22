Libertarian promises strong campaign to deliver less-government message

There will be at least three names on the ballot this fall for U.S. Senate. The Libertarian Party has nominated Matt Waters as its candidate, and Waters promises a well-organized, well-funded campaign to better compete with the major parties. One key campaign point: he wants to eliminate the federal income tax as a key way to reduce the size and role of government. He spoke with WLNI’s Evan Jones:

Click here for the Waters for Senate website.