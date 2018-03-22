Libertarian promises strong campaign to deliver less-government message

March 22nd, 2018 | Written by:

Photo: Matt Waters Facebook

There will be at least three names on the ballot this fall for U.S. Senate. The Libertarian Party has nominated Matt Waters as its candidate, and Waters promises a well-organized, well-funded campaign to better compete with the major parties. One key campaign point: he wants to eliminate the federal income tax as a key way to reduce the size and role of government. He spoke with WLNI’s Evan Jones:

03-22 Libertarian Senate Wrap-WLNI-WEB

Click here for the Waters for Senate website.

 

 









