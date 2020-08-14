Liberty Cancels Scaremare

August 14, 2020

Liberty University Cancels Scaremare

Liberty University has announced that this year’s Scaremare, previously scheduled for three weekends in October, has been canceled.

The John W. Rawlings School of Divinity released this announcement:

“Scaremare has been a long-standing tradition in Central Virginia that draws visitors from every state east of the Mississippi River since 1972. The mission of Scaremare has remained the same for the past 48 years. Scaremare presents fun-house rooms and scenes of death in order to confront people with the question, ‘What happens after I die?’ This event has offered over 300 Liberty students an opportunity to serve and see an eternal impact for the cause of the Gospel. However, it is our desire to keep the health, well-being, and safety of our students, staff, and patrons our utmost priority. We anticipated that by now Virginia’s Governor would have ended the temporary restrictions on events and activities due to COVID-19. As we approach September, Governor Northam shows no indication that Virginia will complete Phase 3 of the temporary restrictions in time for Scaremare this year so we will be unable to host this harvest time event that receives over 25,000 people each year. We look forward to Scaremare #49 in October 2021!”

