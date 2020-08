Liberty Football Coach Hugh Freeze Addresses Team COVID Testing Protocols

The start of Liberty’s 2020 football season has been pushed back a week. The Flames will open September 19th at Western Kentucky. Last week some ACC opponents criticized Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze’s comments that players hadn’t been tested in more than two weeks “because no one’s screened with any symptoms.” Freeze addressed the issue Monday on the Sportsline:

Freeze says the new Sept. 19th date provides some scheduling flexibility to assist with other programs looking to fill dates.