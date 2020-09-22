Liberty freezes tuition rates

| By

Liberty University says it has frozen both online and residential tuition through the 2021-22 school year. This marks the third year tuition has not increased for residential students and the sixth year it has remained steady for online students. Liberty officials say they wanted to ease students’ financial stress during what has been a difficult year for many.

Here is the entire news release from Liberty University:

Another year of frozen tuition maintains Liberty University’s mission to keep a Christ-centered education within reach

Lynchburg, VA — Liberty University announced today it has frozen both online and residential tuition through the 2021-22 school year, easing students’ financial stress during what has been a difficult year for many. This marks the third year tuition has not increased for residential students and the sixth year it has remained steady for online students, further demonstrating Liberty’s commitment to making a world-class Christian education accessible to as many students as possible.

“At Liberty University, we believe God made each person with a unique purpose,” said President Jerry Prevo. “And equipping as many people as we can to live out their God-given purpose is part of our mission of Training Champions for Christ. Everyone should have the opportunity to be the best at what God has called them to be, so our decision to refuse to raise tuition for another year is just one more way we’re working to put that opportunity into people’s hands.”

The tuition freeze, along with Liberty’s other innovative financial solutions, like creating the Middle America Scholarship to fill in gaps left by the Pell Grant or offering doctoral-level military benefits, are designed to prevent avoidable college debt and set students up for success. But they also serve a higher purpose. While the majority of students choose Liberty for its faith-based education, many come simply for its wide range of degree programs and its affordability. When they begin classes, they’re introduced to faculty and staff who genuinely care about them — and share a message of hope through Jesus Christ.

“Our phone agents hear often from students who have been spiritually encouraged or come to know Christ through their online classes,” said Ron Kennedy, executive vice president for Enrollment Management & Marketing. “We intentionally create price breaks for professionals who spend their careers serving others, such as teachers, nurses, pastors, military members, and first responders, so we never know how many of these or other students are having faith conversations for the first time in their classes. Another year of frozen tuition means they can stay and finish what they started without worrying about paying a higher price.”

The price of higher education is on many people’s minds as schools across the country are being forced to pivot quickly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Liberty’s long-standing presence in the online education space has prevented costly maneuvering or last-minute changes, and the nonprofit school is able to pass the savings on to its students.

“Over the last 20 years, tuition for private National Universities ranked by U.S. News has jumped up 144%,” said Chief Financial Officer Rob Ritz. “It’s gone up nearly 17% since we started freezing online tuition in 2016. By holding our tuition steady, we’ve kept Liberty students from having to pay the markup, which is a huge blessing for them. It’s just one more way we’re working to steward what God has given us to serve our students best.”

Liberty’s frozen tuition for both residential and online students means more people will have access to the life-changing message of Jesus Christ and to the top-notch educators, resources, and facilities that can equip them to share that message with the world, no matter which degree they pursue.

“There’s no other school like Liberty University,” Prevo added. “It has all the offerings of a big state school and all the spiritual vitality of a small Bible college. It is God’s university. Isn’t giving every possible student the tools they need to live out their calling what Training Champions for Christ is all about?”

Visit Liberty.edu/Explore to learn more about Liberty’s residential and online degree options.