Liberty High School reports positive COVID case

| By

Liberty High School in Bedford is reporting a positive COVID case.

A letter from the principal says the person testing positive is a student or staff member who got it from an outside family member not at school. This person is currently home in isolation for 10-14 days. The school has determined that no other people need to be placed in quarantine. The letter says that proper cleaning of school surface areas involved has been done. High schools in Bedford County begin classes on September 10th with a combination of in-person and online learning.

The letter from the principal is here.