Liberty postpones spring commencement

NEWS RELEASE: Liberty University has announced that its 2020 Commencement has been rescheduled to Sept. 11-12.

All degree presentation ceremonies will be held on Friday, Sept. 11. The following day, in lieu of a main Commencement Ceremony, all graduates and their families are invited to celebrate the Class of 2020 at the Flames’ opening home football game.

“We were looking forward to celebrating all of our graduates’ achievements in May, but the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and consequential executive orders have caused us to reschedule,” said Liberty President Jerry Falwell. “Our graduates have worked so hard to reach this important milestone and they deserve the best Commencement possible, so we are excited to announce that we will celebrate with them in September, with all of the Liberty family.”

All graduates will receive a free ticket to the game. An RSVP form for September events will be distributed later this week.

Liberty is in the process of finalizing details for Commencement 2020 and will be posting regular updates to the Commencement website at Liberty.edu/Commencement.