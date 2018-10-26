Liberty presents $1 million gift to University of Lynchburg

Liberty University has presented a$1 million dollar gift to the University of Lynchburg. It is in honor of Liberty founder Jerry Falwell, Senior, who began has college studies at Lynchburg College. The gift includes $250,000 to aid construction of a new Lynchburg residence hall – the rest is land valued at $750,000 adjacent to the Lynchburg campus.

From the University of Lynchburg: The University of Lynchburg has received a gift valued at $1 million from Liberty University in memory of Jerry Falwell Sr., the founder of LU who began his college studies at Lynchburg College.The gift includes $250,000 in cash to aid in the construction of the University of Lynchburg’s new residence hall, as well as a gift of land adjacent to the University of Lynchburg campus. The land, valued at about $750,000, includes a parking lot off of Thomas Road. An ultimate purpose for the land has not been identified, but it could be used for parking or future construction.