Liberty president suggests design for Northam blackface face mask

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Junior has repeatedly criticized Governor Ralph Northam’s actions that required the school to close all in-person instruction after Spring Break in March. Today, Falwell combined that with his disapproval of Northam’s recently-announced mandate to wear face masks in indoor public areas with a face mask he says is of his own design. On his Twitter account, Falwell shows a mask with Northam’s controversial medical school yearbook blackface photo on it. Falwell writes in his tweet: “I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own. If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!”

Northam Spokesperson Alena Yarmosky says “The Office of the Governor will not dignify that tweet with a response.”