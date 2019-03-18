Liberty puts New London Airport-area rezoning request on hold

Liberty University is putting a hold on its application to rezone property it owns surrounding the New London Airport in Bedford County. The university says in a statement it is doing to so listen to concerns of people who live nearby – and assess other options that might help Liberty achieve its goals. The school wants to develop a general aviation facility there for its school of aeronautics.

News release: Lynchburg, VA – Liberty University is deferring its application for rezoning of property it owns surrounding the New London Airport in Bedford County. The university plans to use that additional time for outreach and education about future plans for the property. Randy Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operation Officer, said: “We have heard that a number of people who live near the airport have questions. We want to meet with them, listen to their concerns, and explain our plans for the airport as they are presently approved, as well as better options to accomplish our goals with less impact. We want to have a positive impact on the area’s economy with minimal disruption.” Liberty will seek to set up meetings with nearby homeowners in the coming weeks.