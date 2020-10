Liberty stays unbeaten and defeats struggling Syracuse 38-21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Seldom-used running back Shedro Louis scored on touchdown runs of 75 and 52 yards, quarterback Malik Willis passed for one score and ran for another, and Liberty stayed undefeated, downing Syracuse 38-21. Louis, a third-string sophomore, rushed for a career-high 170 yards for the Flames (5-0). Liberty, which averaged 250 yards on the ground entering the game, had 258 yards rushing in the first half alone and 338 for the game.