Liberty students attend National Prayer March

More than 22-hundred Liberty University students were among thousands of people who packed the National Mall in downtown Washington over the weekend for the National Prayer March organized by Franklin Graham. Graham had invited Liberty students to join him in D.C. during his convocation on Sept. 16 in Williams Stadium, and the school took more than 40 busloads of students. The march stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol. Participants were given a suggested focus to pray for at each of the seven landmarks along the 1.8-mile route, including prayer for the country’s societal issues regarding race and religion, wisdom for politicians, and safety for military members and first responders. Read more here