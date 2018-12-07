Liberty to name Hugh Freeze as head football coach

December 7th, 2018 | Written by:

AP file photo

Liberty University is expected to introduce Hugh Freeze as its next head football coach Friday afternoon. Freeze has prior Division I coach experience at the University of Mississippi. He has a career head coaching record of 69-32, and at Ole Miss, his record was 39-25 in five seasons. But his tenure at Mississippi ended after the university determined he used a school-issued cell phone to call telephone numbers associated with escort services. In that same year, the NCAA had sent Ole Miss a notice of allegations of lack of institutional control.

Freeze will succeed Turner Gill, who abruptly resigned earlier this week, citing his wife’s health as the main reason.

 

Salvation Army
 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test