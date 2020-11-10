Liberty University announces new dining hall

Liberty University announces new dining hall set to open in 2022

The new building is called the “New Reber-Thomas for the original donors to Liberty’s current dining hub, The Food Court at Reber-Thomas. The older building will be used for academic programs. Construction is scheduled to begin on the New Reber-Thomas in May 2021.

Here is the news release from Liberty University:

Liberty University announced Monday that campus will gain a new dining hall between Residential Commons III and Liberty Lake, slated for Fall 2022. The new building is currently being called the “New Reber-Thomas” as a commemoration of the original donors to Liberty’s current dining hub, The Food Court at Reber-Thomas. The older building will be used for academic programs.

Construction is scheduled to begin on the New Reber-Thomas in May 2021.

The facility will offer 100,000 square feet of new dining space, a 40 percent improvement on its predecessor’s 70,000, with the additional space focused on increased seating. The entryway plans call for more overhead coverage, and more turnstiles will allow for quicker access for diners.

The interior of the dining hall will bear a similar layout to the existing dining hall, featuring multiple stations across the venue offering a wide array of menu items.

Liberty’s Vice President of Major Construction, Dan Deter, said his office will be engaging with student groups soon to gather input on the location’s design, as the plan is still in its infancy.