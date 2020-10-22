Liberty University hosts Sonic-Con this weekend

Liberty University kicks off Sonic-Con tomorrow. It’s described as a unique, family-friendly experience designed for those who love all things audio. The weekend will feature industry professionals, interactive masterclasses, writing competitions, live radio dramas, and a platform for new works. Unlike other conventions Sonic-Con is not simply a meet-and-greet experience; it is a place to listen, engage, AND CREATE!

The MorningLine spoke with organizer Chris Nelson:

The website for more information is Sonic-con.org