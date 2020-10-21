Liberty University launches website for reporting misconduct

Liberty University has launched a website for people to report potential misconduct; this, as a global forensic accounting firm reviews the University’s business operations. Liberty announced the investigation at the end of August after the resignation of school president Jerry Falwell Junior. Liberty says the website will allow submission of sensitive information from current and former Liberty University employees, contractors and business affiliates. It will be up through December 20th.

Here is the entire news release from Liberty University:

LIBERTY REVEALS FORENSIC INVESTIGATION FIRM AND LAUNCH OF WEBSITE FOR REPORTING MISCONDUCT

Liberty University confirmed today that Baker Tilly US, a global forensic accounting firm, has commenced the comprehensive review of University business operations that was first announced on August 31, 2020. In an email to the University community, Liberty announced the launch of a website to facilitate the reporting of potential misconduct to the investigative team.

The web-based portal is hosted on encrypted services. It permits confidential submission of sensitive information from current and former Liberty University employees, contractors and business affiliates. The website was developed and is hosted by a third-party vendor independent of Liberty University.

Those with information they believe might be useful to the forensic investigation into potential misconduct in business operations of the University, and/or any improper decisions or actions by current or former members of University leadership, were encouraged to visit the portal website to learn more and file a confidential report.

To properly scope and timely complete the forensic investigation, the web-based platform will be available for submitting reports for 60 days (until December 20, 2020). The Liberty Board and the independent investigative team are encouraging anyone with pertinent information to not delay in submitting a report through the platform.

Since the platform is independent of Liberty University, it is not a substitute for employees or students to report complaints of misconduct where the University has an established complaint procedure. Frequently asked questions about what should and should not be reported through the web portal can be found on the FAQ tab on the landing page along with other information on the process.

The launch of the website represents the first public phase of the forensic investigation. Baker Tilly US has been quietly working on the investigation since early September, conducting interviews and collecting documents and other data.

