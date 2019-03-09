Liberty women advance in ASUN tournament

The Liberty Flames women’s basketball team has advanced to the Atlantic Sun Conference semifinals next Wednesday after defeating Jacksonville 65-53 on Friday night at the Vines Center. Jacksonville led after three quarters, aided by Flames turnovers before Liberty’s 15 point edge off turnovers flipped the script in the fourth quarter. The 15-15 Flames will host North Florida on Wednesday night. Meanwhile the Liberty men’s team battles Lipscomb on the road tomorrow for the ASUN title and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. The Flames have already beaten top-seeded Lipscomb in Nashville this season – after losing to the same team at the Vines Center.