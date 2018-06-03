Loans available for victims of tornado damage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Victims of a tornado that ripped through parts of central Virginia earlier this year can now apply for low-interest loans to help them rebuild.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the U.S. Small Business Administration loans are available to help residents and business owners in Lynchburg.

Businesses and nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to replace or repair real estate, machinery and equipment.

Homeowners can borrow loans up to $200,000.

The National Weather Service estimated the tornado’s top wind speeds were 130 mph (210 kph) when it struck Lynchburg in April.

The tornado cut a path about six football fields wide in places for 20 miles (30 kilometers) as it tore through Campbell and Amherst counties. Damage was particularly heavy in the Lynchburg and Danville areas.