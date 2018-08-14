Bedford company will expand, add new jobs

A Bedford company is expanding – and planning to add 10 full-time jobs. Bedford County Economic Development officials say Bison Printing will break ground in October for a 10,000 square foot addition, one that will create room for new equipment. Bison Printing currently employs more than 50 people.

News release: Bedford, Virginia—The Bedford County Office of Economic Development is pleased to announce that Bison Printing, Inc. will invest more than $650,000 to expand its facility and add new equipment, along with 10 full-time jobs. To meet the growing needs of the digital commercial printing industry, Bison will break ground in October on a 10,000 square-foot addition at its 42,000 square-foot facility located on On Time Road in Bedford. The company has already begun ramping up its production capacity and hired five full time employees, with plans to hire at least two additional employees by the end of 2018, and several more over the next two years.

“The print industry is definitely alive,” said Al Beisser, President of Bison. “The addition we are building on in Bedford will allow our operations to grow and keep up with the demand.”

The Bedford County Economic Development Authority (EDA) will assist the company under a defined performance agreement that pays a cash grant up front to assist the company with upgrading its sprinkler system in return for the real estate addition it is making in Bedford. Over the next three years, the EDA will review the company’s progress and provide an additional incentive once the jobs and investment commitments are met.

“Bison has a long history of providing quality jobs for county residents and we’re happy to partner with the company in their quest to further grow their printing capabilities and customer base,” said Mickey Johnson, Chairman of the Bedford County EDA.

Bison is an employee-owned company that has been in Bedford since 1978 and currently employs more than 50 people.