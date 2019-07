Local organization helps folks in Louisiana

| By

Teresa Davis with Gleaning for the World discusses how the organization is responding to Tropical Depression Barry and how you can help out this week by dropping off supplies.

As always, Gleaning is asking in particular for non-perishable food, personal car and hygiene, baby care and cleaning supply donations. A collection site is open at the Wards Road Sams Club today until 6:00 pm — and again tomorrow and Wednesday from 10:00 until 6:00.