Longtime Hillcats’ mainstay Ronnie Roberts dead at 70

NEWS RELEASE: Lynchburg, Va.- It is with a heavy heart that we wish to inform the community that our friend, colleague, and Hillcats family member; Ronnie Roberts passed away this afternoon. Ronnie was seventy-years-old and remains a legend at the ballpark. He always had a positive attitude that left a lasting impression with fans, players, and staff members.