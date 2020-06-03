LPD: Accusation of officer-involved taser use appears unfounded

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – Earlier today, the Lynchburg Police Department received information about an accusation related to an arrest and taser deployment in the area of Old Forest Road last night.

As we do with all accusations, as soon as the LPD received this information, we began a thorough investigation immediately. Our preliminary investigation indicates that no LPD officers had any interactions with anyone in the Old Forest Road area during the time frame of the accusation.

We will continue to investigate every aspect of this accusation and if we find additional information that does indicate this event took place, the officers will be held accountable. The alleged behavior is not tolerated at the Lynchburg Police Department. If anyone has any information related to this accusation. please contact the Professional Standards Department at (434) 455-6052.

Any updates will be provided as an update to this news release.