LPD asks for help after pedestrian is struck along Old Forest Road.

Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a man was found lying alongside the 1900 block of Old Forest Road Tuesday morning, apparently struck by a vehicle. Police say the 47-year-old man has “multiple serious injuries”, and he was unresponsive to emergency personnel at the scene.

From Lynchburg Police: On Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 6:58 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department along with the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to the 1900-block of Old Forest Rd. in reference to a male who was lying in the grass on the side of Old Forest Rd. When units arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 47-year-old black male who had multiple serious injuries. At this time, it is believed that the male was struck by a vehicle. The Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in providing information related to this incident. Anyone with knowledge concerning what happened prior to or during the incident is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Unit office at 434-455-6047. Additionally, anyone can provide tips and information anonymously through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at any time.