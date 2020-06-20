LPD Chief releases video message to community

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – Over the past few weeks, the Lynchburg Police Department has spent hours sitting down with our community to listen to their feedback. We will continue seeking to understand these concerns as we have additional conversations in the coming weeks and months.

Chief Zuidema has released a message to the community to address some of these questions, and it is available on the LPD’s YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/1meRvqUhgwY. He will also provide a presentation to City Council on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. that explains these concepts in more detail.

​The LPD looks forward to continued collaboration with our community as we move forward to address concerns and ensure safe environment for all.