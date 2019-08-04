LPD investigate pizza parlor heist

| By

(LYNCHBURG PD) The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a breaking and entering that occurred at JoJo Pizza overnight. On August 4 at 10:37 a.m., officers responded to 1400 Lakeside Drive for a report of breaking and entering. An unknown offender or offenders were able to escape with an undisclosed amount of money. The Lynchburg Police Department extends its appreciation to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted the investigation with the use of a police K9.