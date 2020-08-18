LPD launches new online reporting tool

| By

LPD Launches New Online Reporting Tool

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has launched Police 2 Citizen (P2C), an online tool that allows members of the community to file reports for some non-emergency crimes.

The P2C website for the department (https://lynchburgpolice.policetocitizen.com) gives residents access to file reports for the following crimes:

Theft (except theft of firearms or prescription drugs)

Theft from vehicle (except theft of firearms or prescription drugs)

Vandalism

Vandalism to a vehicle

After filing a report online, the individual will receive an incident report number that can be used to check the status of the report. This is an automated system that is not monitored 24/7, so residents still should call 911 in case of emergency.

“We are excited to implement P2C here at the LPD because it provides another avenue for our community to file reports without having to call or come to the PD, which has become critically important during this pandemic,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “Our goal with P2C is to provide members of our community with another direct line of contact to their police department as well as additional transparency.”

The LPD has created a video tutorial that walks through the process of filing a report online: https://youtu.be/OMdG01k96zU.