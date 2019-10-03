LPD officer and Narcan credited with saving overdose victim’s life

Lynchburg Police say the work of a city officer – and the opiate antidote Narcan that all of them now carry – helped save a life this week. Police say officers responded Tuesday to the 200 block of Amelia Street for an overdose call and arrived to find a man without a pulse. The officer identified as “G. Waterman” administered Narcan, and the man regained consciousness.

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is grateful for the quick work of one of its own this week.