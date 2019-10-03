LPD officer and Narcan credited with saving overdose victim’s life

Lynchburg Police say the work of a city officer – and the opiate antidote Narcan that all of them now carry – helped save a life this week. Police say officers responded Tuesday to the 200 block of Amelia Street for an overdose call and arrived to find a man without a pulse. The officer identified as “G. Waterman” administered Narcan, and the man regained consciousness.
NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is grateful for the quick work of one of its own this week.
On October 1, 2019 at 10:32 a.m., officers responded to the 200-block of Amelia Street for a report of an overdose. When the officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male who was unresponsive and did not have a pulse. Officer G. Waterman then administered two doses of Narcan and began chest compressions. The male regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital by medics with the Lynchburg Fire Department.
The Lynchburg Police Department wants to thank the Lynchburg Police Foundation for facilitating the acquisition of Narcan for all officers. It saved the life of someone this week, which is invaluable to the family and friends of this individual.
We are proud of Officer Waterman and appreciate the assistance of the Lynchburg Fire Department. These are excellent examples of the partnerships that allow us to provide the best protection to our community.