LPD officers plead guilty to reduced firearms charge, avoid jail time

March 25th, 2019 | Written by:

Savannah Simmons

Edward Ferron

Two Lynchburg police officers have entered a plea agreement for the officer-involved shooting of a man inside his Link Road home – and they will not serve any jail time. Edward Ferron and Savannah Simmons pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanor charge of reckless handling of a firearm. In return, a special prosecutor dropped two other felony counts. The two officers fired into the home of Walker Sigler in February of last year. Sigler suffered a shattered femur, and blood loss led to blurred vision in one eye. Both officers were given a 12-month suspended sentence and must perform 100 hours of community service. Lynchburg Police say the officers are now on unpaid leave as the department now completes its own administrative investigation.

 









