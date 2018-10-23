LPD: Some residents make it easier for thieves to steal vehicles or valuables inside them

Lynchburg Police say so far this month, officers have investigated 20 cases of thefts from vehicles and six vehicles stolen. Police say in almost all the incidents, the crimes were made easier because the vehicles were unlocked, keys or valuables were left visibly inside them, or some combination.

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating several larceny related crimes involving vehicles. Throughout the month of October 2018 citizens have reported the following incidents: Larceny from vehicles–20. Tampering with vehicles–7. Stolen Vehicles–6. These crimes are occurring throughout the city. The stolen vehicles whichhave not been recovered are as follows:2001 Pontiac Grand Am Red in color bearing Virginia License # UXH-4359, 2003 Suzuki GSXR-750 Motorcycle Black and Yellow in color with no license plate. These crimes with few exceptions are crimes of opportunity.

The Lynchburg Police Department encourages all citizens to be vigilant in placing items of value out of plain sight to include change,cash, sunglasses, wallets, pocket books and electronic devices. Additionally all citizens are encouraged to lock their vehicles and take ignition keys out of their vehicles. Anyone having information in reference to any of the above related offenses is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement agency. Crime Stoppers has the ability to pay up to a $1,000reward for information related to these offenses.