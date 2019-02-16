LU names new provost for online programs

From Liberty University 02/15/18 — Liberty University has named Shawn Akers to the new position of Online Provost.

Akers has served as vice provost since June and was dean of Liberty’s Helms School of Government from 2010 to 2018. Akers started his time at Liberty over a decade ago at the School of Law, where he continues to serve as an adjunct professor. Prior to joining Liberty, Akers spent several years working as an attorney and practiced law in Louisiana at the state and federal levels, including the Louisiana Supreme Court.

“We are proud to welcome Shawn Akers to this new role,” said Liberty President Jerry Falwell. “Liberty University remains a world leader in online education, and as our programs continue to grow and meet the need of an adult population, we will rely on the professional experience and outstanding leadership of Akers and his staff.”

Akers holds a juris doctor from Regent University School of Law and a master’s degree in public policy from Regent University.

“There is simply no more exciting place to work or study than Liberty University,” Akers said. “Under President Falwell’s leadership, Liberty has become a household name and the gold standard in online education. I am extremely honored to serve in this new role and look forward to all that the future holds for the university and our students around the world.”

Reporting directly to President Falwell as part of his executive leadership team, Akers will be responsible for reviewing and recommending organizational structures as well as appointing personnel to manage and execute the functions of the university’s online academic programs. He will assess the purposes, effectiveness, and quality of current and proposed online programs and oversee the appointment and evaluation of faculty members and academic leadership.

Liberty announced the appointment of Scott Hicks as university provost in January. Hicks will manage provost duties for Liberty’s residential programs, working closely with Akers to develop and implement the vision and values of the university across all academic disciplines.

Liberty offers over 400 programs of study online and is ranked in the top 1 percent of online colleges and universities for academic quality, affordability, and accessibility (BestColleges.com).