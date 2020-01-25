LU Quiz Bowl team member to compete on Jeopardy College Championship

From Liberty University:Liberty University junior Natalie Hathcote was selected from a pool of 18,000 college undergraduates to compete on one of the most popular TV quiz shows of all time, “Jeopardy!,” in its annual college tournament.After Hathcote submitted her online audition in October, which included a 50-question quiz, she received an invitation to perform an in-person audition in Los Angeles in November. Of the 250 students who were selected to audition, only 15 made it through. Hathcote was among them.Hathcote will travel to California to tape the show early next month, and it will air in April.