LUCOM to host Governor Northam “Grand Rounds” visit

News release: Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine [LUCOM] will host Virginia Governor Ralph S. Northam on Wednesday, Sept. 5 , at 10 a.m. The visit is part of his Medical Grand Rounds Tour addressing the opioid crisis in Virginia. Gov. Northam will address Liberty’s medical faculty an d osteopathic medical students. The event will occur in the Center for Medical and Health Sciences, Blue Auditorium, located at 306 Liberty View Lane, atop Liberty Mountain. Grand Rounds are commonly held presentations at medical facilities and medical schools that focus on patient-centered education and medicine. Most often, they address specific medical problems and treatments aimed at increasing clinician knowledge and additional on-the-job training.