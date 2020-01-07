Lynchburg 2nd Amendment Sanctuary hearing is moved to EC Glass

Next week’s Lynchburg City Council public hearing on a proposed 2nd Amendment Sanctuary resolution has been moved to the E.C. Glass High School auditorium. City Manager Bonnie Svrcek made the decision today, citing the large crowd expected — perhaps 500 or more. The hearing is next Tuesday the 14th. Doors at Glass open at 6:00, and the hearing begins at 7:30.

NEWS RELEASE: City Manager Bonnie Svrcek made the decision today, January 7, to change the location of City Council’s public hearing on Tuesday, January 14 from City Council Chamber in City Hall, 900 Church Street to E. C. Glass High School Auditorium, 2411 Memorial Avenue. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive citizen comments on whether or not the City should become a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.

Svrcek stated, “Given new information that a parade/protest regarding Lynchburg becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary City could attract 500 persons in the area around City Hall and after consulting with staff, I have determined it is in the best interest of public safety and public discourse to hold the January 14 City Council meeting in the E.C. Glass Auditorium. This is a shift in thinking due to the number of people expected to participate in the parade/protest.”

Efforts are underway to ensure that the public hearing can be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 15 as well as Facebook Live on the City’s Facebook page.

Below are some important things anyone planning to attend the public hearing needs to know:

 According to State Code §18.2-308.1., Possession of firearm, stun weapon, or other weapon on school property is prohibited; Section (vi) allows you to possess an unloaded firearm that is in a closed container, or a knife having a metal blade, in or upon a motor vehicle, or an unloaded shotgun or rifle in a firearms rack in or upon a motor vehicle. For more information, please refer to the above State Code.

 Attendees will need to enter the high school from the Langhorne Road side of the building, and doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

 The school is handicapped accessible.

 Anyone wishing to speak will need to sign up in the lobby and will be asked for their name, locality of residence and whether they are speaking as an individual or representing a group.

 Parking will be available at the school, and overflow parking will be available in The Plaza. (Please see the attached map.)

For additional information, contact the Clerk of Council at (434) 455-3990.