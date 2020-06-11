Lynchburg-area COVID numbers decrease by one

| By

The Virginia Department of Health now reports 253 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg region since the virus first arrived, which is a decrease of one from yesterday. The difference is in Bedford County, where one fewer case is attributed to the county. It is unclear why that is so, but in the past, such changes have generally surrounded new information on the patient’s actual residence. The latest count shows 89 in Lynchburg, 27 in Amherst County, 32 in Appomattox, 83 in Bedford and 22 in Campbell. The number of deaths remains unchanged at four.